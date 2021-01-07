Top
Yogi Adityanath meets Amit Shah in Delhi

 The Hawk |  7 Jan 2021 6:59 AM GMT

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday at his residence in New Delhi.

The Chief Minister said in a tweet that it was a "courtesy call". He also presented an idol of Lord Rama to the Home Minister.

The Chief Minister also called on President Ram Nath Kovind today and described the meeting as "courtesy call".

"Gratitude to the President for providing his invaluable time," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

Updated : 7 Jan 2021 6:59 AM GMT
