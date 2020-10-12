Woman Cong Leader Thrashed: Rape Accused Candidate Threatens Legal Action

Deoria: Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi, the Congress leader from Deoria, whose candidature led to a major ruckus on Sunday after a woman leader, Tara Yadav, accused him of being a rapist, has now put out a video clarifying his position.

In the one-minute video, Tripathi claims that the allegations levelled against him are "politically motivated and designed to malign his image".

"All allegations against me are baseless and I want to warn the woman as well as some channels that have been publicising the allegations that I will soon initiate legal action against them. I will file defamation cases against those who are trying to damage me and my party," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee has already set up a committee to inquire about the incident in which a woman party member was assaulted by party workers for allegedly questioning the decision behind fielding a Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi, who she accused of being a rapist, in the upcoming assembly by polls.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within three days. Two party workers have also been suspended from the party, according to party spokesman. They are Deen Dayal Yadav and Ajay Kumar Sainthwar. —IANS