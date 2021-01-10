Withdrawal Of Agri Laws Only Way To Provide Relief To Agitating Farmers: UP Congress Leader

Mathura: Withdrawal of the three new agriculture-related laws is the only way to provide relief to agitating farmers, an Uttar Pradesh Congress leader said on Sunday.

Sunil Rai, the former state secretary of the Congress accused the Narendra Modi-led government of not being bothered about the country's middle class as it has failed to check rising prices of petrol and diesel.

"Congress is with the farmers who are peacefully agitating against farm laws," Rai told reporters here. To favour industrialists, the Centre has imposed the new agri laws on farmers without realising their adverse impacts on them, Rai said, adding that the government is seeing the agitation from its "jaundiced eyes".

Rai claimed that over 7 lakh farmers in Uttar Pradesh have not yet received benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme due to mismanagement by officials of the state government. However, instead of solving the problem, the government has appointed nodal officers to foil the farmers'' agitation, he claimed. —PTI