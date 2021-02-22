Welfare-oriented budget represents sentiment of UP's 24 crore people: Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday described his government''s budget for financial year 2021-22 as welfare-oriented, development-oriented and an all-inclusive one representing the sentiment of the state''s 24 crore people.

"The budget is a true representation of ''sabka sath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas'' and will become a medium to give new hope, new energy and new possibilities of development in the state during the COVID period," Adityanath told reporters here after the presentation of the first paperless budget of Uttar Pradesh.

He said the budget reaffirms the government''s resolve to provide tap water and electricity to every household, water to every farm and work to every hand.

"Not only this, efforts like connecting rural areas with banking facilities through village secretariats, common service centres, employing women in community toilets will give a new dimension to women empowerment, self-reliance and making villages digital villages," the chief minister said.

Highlighting the importance of financial discipline and problems in revenue collection during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the budget will expedite the efforts towards an all-inclusive and integrated development of various sections and realise the concepts of ease of living and a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh on the ground.

He also lauded the provision in the budget for the inclusion of farmers'' families in the Kisan Accident Insurance scheme.

Adityanath referred to the enthusiasm of youngsters and their parents towards the newly-launched Chief Minister Abhyudaya Yojana for those eyeing success in competitive examinations such as Civil Services, NEET and JEE. He said the proposal to provide tablet computers to youngsters under the scheme would prove to be "very useful" and a large number of youngsters will be benefitted from it.

The chief minister also said his government plans to make an institute on the lines of the National Institute of Virology, Pune in Uttar Pradesh. "The institute will be made jointly by the KGMU (King George Medical University), the CDRI (Central Drug Research Institute) and the AKTU (Abdul Kalam Technical University) in Lucknow. This will help in the timely identification of a virus like the coronavirus and also prove to be helpful in making a vaccine," he said. PTI