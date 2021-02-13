We Will Make Sure To Present E-Budget This Time, Says Adityanath

Top
 The Hawk |  13 Feb 2021 4:01 PM GMT

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the upcoming sessions for State Assembly and Legislative Council will be digitised.

While addressing the Computer Society of India Special Interest Group e-Governance Awards, Adityanath said, "It has been decided that upcoming sessions for State Assembly and Legislative Council will be digitized. Ministers are being trained for e-cabinet."

Taking note of this year's Union budget that was presented digitally, Adityanath hoped to present an e-budget this time. "We will make sure to present an e-budget this time," said Adityanath.

On February 2, a program for training ministers on the subject "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance" was organised under the supervision of Adityanath that aimed to conduct paperless meetings for the State Council of Ministers in the future. The state government also aims to start e-cabinet proceedings in the future in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. —ANI

Updated : 13 Feb 2021 4:01 PM GMT
