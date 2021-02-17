Watching Porn? Beware, UP Cops Are Looking

Lucknow: The police in Uttar Pradesh will now 'keep an eye' on people's internet search data to monitor those looking up pornographic content.

The 'UP Women Powerline 1090' will be alerted if a person searches for pornographic material on the internet and following the alerts, the police team will reach out to the person to prevent 'crime against women'.

The project, which had previously been conducted in six districts, had received good response from the public. Additional Director General (ADG) Neera Rawat said that in view of the increasing use of the internet, the powerline 1090 would reach out to people to prevent crimes against women.

She said that a company has been hired to keep an eye on what is being searched on the internet by using data.

"Basically, it is meant to study the analytics of the internet. If a person watches pornography, the analytics team will get the information," she added.

Those who search for pornography will receive an alert message and the information will be saved with the police as well. "The internet data will inform the 1090 team if a person is searching for porn. The team will then send 'awareness messages' to the person," she said.

Uttar Pradesh has about 11.6 million internet users as per estimates. —IANS