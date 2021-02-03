Wanted criminal shot dead in UP

New Delhi: In a joint operation by Delhi Police Special Cell and UP Police, a wanted criminal was shot dead after an exchange of fire at about 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday near Gol Tubewell Baraut in UP at Binali-Meerut Road.





The wanted criminal indentified as Javed was wanted in a case of robbery-cum murder of a Delhi Police constable namely Manish Yadav in September 2020 and was earlier arrested in a gang rape case in Bhajanpura, Delhi in 2019.

Apart from the above cases, Javed was also wanted in two more cases of armed robberies in UP in September 2020. In one of these two cases, the accused had also stabbed the victim on his resistance.

Javed was carrying a reward of one lakh from UP Police.



"He was involved in 21 criminal cases including of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, snatching, assault on police, arms act, gangster act. Out of 21 cases, 13 were registered in Delhi while 8 in UP," said a senior Delhi police officer.

—IANS