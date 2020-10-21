Vikas Dubey's Wife Questioned By ED

Lucknow: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has questioned Richa, the widow of gangster Vikas Dubey, regarding the financial dealings of her late husband.

The Enforcement Directorate is probing a money laundering case, which was registered last month against Vikas Dubey and his 10 associates, including his financier Jaikant Bajpai, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The probe agency had reportedly registered the case on the basis of around 60 FIRs against Vikas Dubey and his associates in different parts of Uttar Pradesh. Officials had said that they came across instances where prima facie money had crossed the border. A list of all properties acquired by Dubey have been prepared by the ED. "Some of these assets are in the name of his wife and children and others are benami property," said a senior ED official on condition of anonymity.

Dubey, the main accused in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur in July this year, was killed in an encounter by the police after he allegedly tried to run away while being brought to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh, where he was arrested. —IANS