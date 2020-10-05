Vardhan, UP CM Inaugurate Super-Speciality Block Of Motilal Nehru Medical College In Allahabad

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath digitally inaugurated the super-speciality block of Motilal Nehru Medical College in Allahabad, the health ministry said on Monday.

The facility has been dedicated as a COVID hospital to the nation, it said. Vardhan also digitally inaugurated the first high throughput COBAS 6800 machine in Uttar Pradesh, installed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to pursue its regionally balanced coronavirus testing strategy, the ministry said.

The super-speciality block has been built for Rs 150 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). It has neurology, neurosurgery, nephrology, urology, plastic surgery, endocrinology, surgical oncology, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery departments. The facility will have seven operation theatres, 233 super speciality Beds, 52 ICU beds, 13 dialysis beds in the SSB. This facility will have a training capacity of 24 post-graduate students, the health ministry statement said. Launching the COBAS 6800 high throughput machine, Vardhan said, "The COBAS 6800, a fully automated, high-end machine for performing real-time PCR testing for COVID-19 will provide quality, high-volume testing with a high throughput of around 1,200 samples in 24 hours." "COBAS 6800 can also detect other pathogens like Viral Hepatitis B and C, HIV, MTb (both Rifampicin and Isoniazide resistance), Papilloma, CMV, Chlamydia, Neiserreia and others."

It can be operated remotely with limited human intervention, he added. The health minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set in motion Atal Bihari Vajpayee dream of ending regional imbalance in medical care. "The number of AIIMS has been increased from six to 22 while another 75 existing institutions are envisioned to be upgraded to provide AIIMS like service," he said. Expressing immense satisfaction with the progress of work under PMSSY in Uttar Pradesh, Vardhan said, "Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were allotted two new AIIMS to tide over the regional imbalance. Both the AIIMS in UP are in advanced stages of completion with out-patient department services and undergraduate classes in operation in AIIMS Raebareili." UP Chief Minister Adityanath thanked the Centre for its proactive role in strengthening the health infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh through PMSSY. He said that the Super Speciality Block that has been converted into a COVID Hospital will also benefit adjoining districts like Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Banda, Pratapgarh and Mirzapur. —PTI