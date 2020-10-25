Upset Over Husband's Illicit Relationship, Woman Kills Self By Jumping Into River In UP

Shahjahanpur: A woman, who was allegedly upset due to her husband''s illicit relationship with another woman, committed suicide by jumping into the Ramganga river in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

Pan Devi (35), a resident of Kutlupur village in the Mirzapur area, was missing since Friday and her body was found in the river on Saturday after the locals spotted her slippers and a torch on the river bank, ASP (Rural) Aparna Gautam said.

According to an FIR lodged on the basis of a complaint from the deceased''s father, Shyam Pal, his son-in-law Haribaran had an illicit relationship with a woman, due to which his daughter was upset.

The complainant also alleged that his daughter was beaten up and harassed by her husband, due to which she took the extreme step. Police have detained Haribaran and are probing the matter. —PTI