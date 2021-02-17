UP's first hepatology wing begins at SGPIMS

Lucknow: The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has started the department of hepatology for treatment of liver diseases.

The department is the first of its kind in Uttar Pradesh and it plans to roll out a sustainable liver transplant programme soon, according to an official release.



SGPGIMS Director Professor R.K. Dhiman said the importance of the department can be gauged from the fact that about 10 per cent of the country's population suffers from liver related disorders.



Prof. S.K. Sarin, director of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, who joined in virtually, said, "The burden of liver disease due to hepatitis B and C, alcohol and fatty liver is enormous in Uttar Pradesh. Fatty liver leads to diabetes, hypertension, gallstones and even cancer."

He further said the collective efforts of departments of gastroenterology, surgical gastroenterology and hepatology will lead to a comprehensive programme for prevention and treatment of chronic liver diseases.

--IANS

