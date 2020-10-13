UP's COVID Situation Shows Signs Of Improvement; Active Cases Come Down

Lucknow: There has been a downward trend in COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh for the last 26 days, with the number of active cases less than those discharged from hospital, a senior official said here on Tuesday.

According to Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad, the number of active cases in the state is 38,082.

The number of those treated and discharged is 3,97,570, while 6,466 people have died due to the disease. So far, 1,21,92,619 tests have been done in the state. "In the past 24 hours, the state had 3,033 fresh cases while in the same period 3,662 people were discharged," he told reporters here.

On Monday, 1,51,367 samples were tested in UP, Prasad said.

"There were 29 fresh deaths in the state since Monday. The state is witnessing a downtrend in the number of cases from the past 26 days and there is a 44 per cent decline in the number of active cases in this period," the official said.

The recovery rate of the state is now 90 per cent while among the active cases 17,162 are in home isolation, the official said. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a maximum of 781 people have died due to the virus in Lucknow, followed by 703 in Kanpur and 302 from Prayagraj. —PTI