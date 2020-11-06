UP's condition will improve only after BJP's departure: Shivpal

Gonda: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) president Shivpal Yadav on Friday said that the condition of Uttar Pradesh will improve only after the departure of the BJP.

He claimed that the public is fed up under the BJP rule and has made up its mind to remove the government due to deplorable law and order situation. The morale of criminals is improving by the day in the state as they have the protection of the government. Nobody is safe anywhere in the state, he alleged.

The farmers are being harassed in the name of stubble burning. He alleged that the government has cheated the people by not fulfilling its promises.

On his way to Balrampur, Mr Shivpal reached the Meena Darbar where he offered a 'chadar' at Baba Ji's 'Mazar.' Apart from this, Mr Yadav also addressed a greeting ceremony in the premises of the Ramdev Memorial Girls Inter College in Itiathok area.

—UNI