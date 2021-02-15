UP's 'Abhyudaya' scheme of free coaching for competitive exams begins Tuesday

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, launched the 'Abhyudaya' scheme that will start free-of-cost coaching centres in the state.

The scheme aims to provide assistance to all such students who want to prepare for various competitive examinations but are unable to do due to their financial status.

Speaking to students who have enrolled for the scheme, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, said that during the lockdown, he felt that a Kota-like coaching centre should be set up in Uttar Pradesh too.



The chief minister answered the queries of students in the Abhyudaya scheme.

The coaching centres will be first set up at the divisional level and then at the district level in the second phase.

The free-of-cost coaching institutes will start functioning from 'Basant Panchami' (February 16), the day of worship to the goddess of learning, Saraswati.

Over 4.84 lakh registrations have already done within four days of its launch.

Under the scheme, the students will be able to attend offline classes and will also get online study material.

The coaching will also involve provision of direct counselling by senior IAS, IPS and PCS officers for the aspirants.

In case of examinations like the National Defence Academy (NDA) and combined Defence Services (CDS), thorough training will be given by principals of Sainik Schools in UP.

There will also be separate classes for NEET and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission into the prestigious IITs. All the lectures and complete study material covering the entire syllabus of various examinations will be made available online.

For better guidance, the state government will also organise doubt solving sessions to help candidates choose the best field for them. It will be accompanied by discussions with experts as guest lecturers.

Yogi Adityanath had announced the launch of the scheme on January 24, which is also the Uttar Pradesh Diwas.

"The coaching centres will give a new platform to youths and motivate them to scale new heights," he had said.

--IANS

