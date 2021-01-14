UPCC Chief Gets Bail In Bus Controversy Issue

Agra: A local court in Agra has granted bail to Uttar Pradesh Congress (UPCC) President, Ajay Kumar Lallu in a case related to the protests organised by the party on the state's border with Rajasthan in May 2020 against the Yogi government's decision of not allowing buses arranged to transport migrant workers during the lockdown.

Earlier, Lallu had surrendered in the court, as non-bailable warrants were issued against him due to his absence during the hearings after expiry of his interim bail on January 5.

Two other Congress leaders, AICC Secretary Vivek Bansal and former MLA Pradeep Mathur, who were booked along with him, were present in the court then.

Agra district government council Basant Gupta said that all three have been granted bail in the case on furnishing surety bonds of Rs 25,000 each by additional district and session judge Umakant Jindal.

Lallu was booked along with Bansal and Mathur by the Fatehpur Sikri police under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.) and epidemic act on May 19, 2020. Ajay Kumar Lallu, told reporters that: "Our fight against the government will continue. We did not bend at any cost. We have been fighting against their policy of suppression and will continue to do so." —IANS