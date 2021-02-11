UP youth hit by stone in train, suffers fracture

Lucknow: In a freak accident, a 22-year-old man fractured his leg after a stone hit him while he was travelling in the Marudhar Express train.

The incident took place a few minutes after the train left from Bharatpur Junction in Rajasthan on Wednesday evening.

The youth, Satendra Kumar, was hit by a stone and was seen bleeding from his right leg. The co-passengers gave him first aid.



An hour later, when the train reached Agra station, he was attended by a medical team who later shifted him to SN Medical College.

"I was returning from the train lavatory when a stone hit my leg near the entrance door of the coach. I lost a lot of blood due to the delay in medical aid. After X-ray, the doctors at SNMC confirmed that I have suffered a fracture in my leg," Satendra told reporters.

Satendra, a carpenter by profession, was heading to his hometown Hamirpur to attend his friend's wedding.

The TTE had alerted the railway control room and the train made at least two brief halts at Achhnera and Idgah stations. When the train reached the Agra Fort station, Satendra was provided medical aid, Godara said.

Divisional commercial manager of the Agra division, S.K. Srivastav said, "The passenger was attended by railway staff Dr. Avantika at Agra Fort. Considering his critical condition, he was immediately shifted to SNMC."

However, it was still not clear as to how the passenger was hit by a stone.

Interestingly, the GRP and RPF claimed that the youth was sitting on the entrance gate when a stone hit his leg.

"We believe the passenger was hit by a stone while he was sitting on the entrance of the coach," said Station House Officer Omprakash Yadav of Agra Fort RPF.

--IANS