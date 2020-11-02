Top
UP Union Minister Puri Nine Others Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha

 The Hawk |  2 Nov 2020 3:14 PM GMT

Lucknow: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and nine others were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Eight of them belonged to the BJP while one each from the Samajwadi Party and the BSP.

Ten candidates were declared elected to the Rajya Sabha and were also given their certificates, Assistant Returning Officer Mohd Mushahid said.

Besides Puri, those elected to the upper house of Parliament are BJP's Neeraj Shekhar, Arun Singh, Geeta Shakya, Haridwar Dubey, Brijlal, B L Varma and Seema Dwivedi; Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav; and BSP's Ramji Gautam, he added. —PTI

Updated : 2 Nov 2020 3:14 PM GMT
Similar Posts
