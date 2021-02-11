Top
Home > State News > Uttar Pradesh > UP: Two Held With Morphine Worth Around Rs 1 Crore

UP: Two Held With Morphine Worth Around Rs 1 Crore

 The Hawk |  11 Feb 2021 4:04 PM GMT

UP: Two Held With Morphine Worth Around Rs 1 Crore
X

Barabanki: Police arrested two people from a forest area here with morphine worth around Rs 1 crore in the international market, an official said on Thursday.

Raees and Mufid were arrested on Wednesday with 912 gm of morphine worth about Rs 1 crore in the international market from the Obri forest, Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said.

They have been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The accused during interrogation confessed that they used to sell the narcotics substance in Lucknow, Gonda and Bahraich, police said. —PTI

Updated : 11 Feb 2021 4:04 PM GMT
Tags:    UP   Morphine   Held   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X