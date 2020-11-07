UP: Schoolteacher killed in road accident

Fatehpur: A 46-year-old teacher of a primary school here lost his life after he was hit by an unknown vehicle on Saturday, police said.

Hussainganj police station SHO Satyendra Singh Bhadauria said, "Puttanlal Lodhi (46), a resident of Sabasi village, was hit by an unknown vehicle on Saturday around 5.30 am, when he was on a morning walk. He died on the spot."

He added that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and a case has been registered.



