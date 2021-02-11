UP Schools Reopen For These Classes With COVID-19 Guidelines; Check Details

Lucknow: Schools in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, Noida, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur reopened for classes 6 to 8 on Wednesday (February 10) with COVID-19 protocols in place, after months of closure due to the pandemic.

Primary education officer, Moradabad, Yogendra Kumar told ANI," The government ordered reopening schools from February 10 for classes 6 and 8, including all government and private schools in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. The government has also instructed to call different standard students on different days of the week, with students of class 6 attending school on Mondays and Thursdays, class 7 on Tuesdays and Fridays, and class 8 on Wednesdays and Saturdays."

"All precautions including cleaning of the schools, sanitisation of hands, wearing masks, thermal screening will be in place at all schools. Schools Will have to take a consent letter from parents for sending their child to school. Also, only half of the total students in a class are allowed to attend at a time," he further added.

A student stated that she was waiting for her school to reopen, adding that she was facing some difficulties in attending online classes. —ANI