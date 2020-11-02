UP Reports 25 More COVID-19 Deaths, 1,788 New Cases

Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 7,076 on Monday after 25 more people succumbed to the disease, while 1,788 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 4,85,609, according to a statement.

Three deaths each were reported from Lucknow and Meerut, and two each from Allahabad and Varanasi, among others, the UP government said in the statement issued here.

Of the 1,788 new infections, Lucknow reported 220 fresh cases followed by 158 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 146 in Meerut and 142 in Ghaziabad, among others. According to the statement, 2,040 COVID patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged.

There are 23,035 active cases in the state, while a total of 4,55,498 people have recuperated from the infection, it added. —PTI