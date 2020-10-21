UP Records Decline In Covid Cases, Recovery Rate 91.91%

Lucknow: The number of new Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh is declining and the recovery rate has increased to 91.91 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 2,351 new cases were reported in the state, said the Health Department.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary of Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad, said on Wednesday 1,51,314 samples have been tested in a single day and the total testing has reached 1,32,98,742 samples. He said new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, but there has been a continuous decline in the newly infected cases since the last 33 days.

The recovery rate in the most populous state has increased to 91.91 per cent, which is higher than the overall recovery rate of the country at 88 per cent, he added.

The active Covid cases have come down to 30,416 due to a greater number of persons recovering from the infection as compared to the newly infected cases. Nearly 4.59 lakh persons were affected out of which 4.22 lakh have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh as on September 17 reported the highest number of 68,235 active cases of coronavirus. On the day, the state had a total of 3.54 lakh infected persons of which 2.83 lakh persons had recovered, taking the recovery rate to 80 per cent. Since then the number of Covid cases has been reducing continuously. And for the past 33 days a sharp reduction of 55.43 per cent in infected cases has been recorded.

He said 2,562 people have undergone treatment in the private hospitals and the surveillance team in the state has carried out a survey covering a population of 13.52 crore people living in 2,74,44,903 houses.

On October 18, a total of 6,664 infants were born in the government hospitals across the state, of which 6,513 children were given birth through normal delivery and 155 underwent cesarean deliveries, Prasad added.

He also assured that those children and pregnant women who have not been vaccinated owing to the ongoing corona pandemic would be identified and will undergo vaccination under a campaign starting from November. The preparations by the Health department have already begun and the non-vaccinated children as well as pregnant women have been identified under the Yogi government's 'Dastak Abhiyan' which was conducted from October 1 to 15. —IANS