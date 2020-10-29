UP Records 1,979 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 25 More Fatalities

Lucknow: As many as 1,979 fresh COVID-19 cases pushed Uttar Pradesh''s virus count to 4,77,895 on Thursday, while the death toll climbed to 6,983 as 25 more people succumbed to the disease, a senior official said.

"The number of active cases in the state is 24,858, while 4,46,054 patients have been treated and discharged," Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

A total of 2,465 patients were discharged the previous day, he said. The total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 4,77,895 with 1,979 fresh cases, Prasad said. "The death toll due to the disease has reached 6,983 with 25 fresh deaths," he said.

The officer said Uttar Pradesh''s recovery rate is 93.33 per cent. "The number of active cases has come down by 63.57 per cent since September 17 when the state hit its peak with over 68,000 cases," Prasad said.

A total of 1,38,027 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far in the state to more than 1.45 crore. To prevent a second wave of COVID-19 in winter, the state government has launched a targeted sampling campaign. As part of the campaign, which will be run from October 29 to November 12, samples of people at risk will be taken for testing. —PTI