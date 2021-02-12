UP Police Launches New Telephone Line 1090 For Women's Safety

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday launched a new telephone helpline for women's safety and security to ensure their protection as well as empowerment, a senior official said. Named 'Women Power Line – 1090', the new helpline has been launched with the motto "Humari Surakhsa: Mobile haanth mein, 1090 saath mein," said Additional Director General Neera Rawat of UP Police's Women Powerline wing. It is a digital outreach programme aimed at reaching people digitally and create awareness, she said while launching the new service. "We want to instil fear amongst offenders. But at the same time, we believe that the solution to women-related issues lies in impacting the minds and bringing a cultural change too," she said. "The campaign will be spread in a phased manner to cover all net users and amplify our outreach among households, including rural and urban, and students and persuade them to join hands with WPL-1090 through digital platforms and spread the word," said ADJ Rawat. Explaining shortcomings of traditional modes of outreach and positive factors of digital outreach, the ADG also shared a digital outreach roadmap, called "Digital Chakravyuh" which she said would help in creating a "360-degree ecosystem for women safety" in Uttar Pradesh. —PTI