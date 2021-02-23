UP Police Constable Found Dead In Ghazipur

Ghazipur: An Uttar Pradesh Police constable who was visiting his native village here on leave was found dead under mysterious circumstances with a gunshot injury on his head, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Ajay Yadav, 29, was found lying in a pool of blood by locals in Babhnauli village in Khanpur area here on Monday, they said. Yadav was posted at Gauriganj police station in Amethi district. He had taken a 15-day leave to attend his cousin sister''s marriage, the police said. The constable''s family members told the police that he received a phone call on Monday morning and went outside. Later, some people informed the family that he was lying injured, they said. The police said Yadav sustained a gunshot injury on his head. A pistol was found in his hands and another was lying near his legs. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Station House Officer, Khanpur, Jitendra Bahadur Singh said the matter is being probed. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident so far. —PTI