UP: One killed in encounter while in police remand

Lucknow: Giridhari Vishwakarma, the main accused in the murder of another history-sheeter Ajit Singh last month in Lucknow, was shot dead by the Lucknow police in an encounter at 2.30 a.m. on Monday.

The police spokesman said they were taking Giridhari to Khargapur area in Vibhuti Khand in Gomti Nagar to retrieve the weapon used in the Ajit Singh murder on January 6, when the accused shoved aside a sub inspector, snatched his revolver and tried to flee at the railway crossing.

Other members of the police team chased Giridhari and shot him.



The police took an injured Giridhari to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Two police personnel have also been injured in the encounter.

It may be recalled that a history sheeter, Ajit Singh, was shot dead in Gomti Nagar area on January 6.

The main accused, Giridhari, was arrested from Delhi on January 11.

Giridhari was in police custody from February 13 to 16 and the police was trying to retrieve the weapon used in the crime.

