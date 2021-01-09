UP On High Alert Over Bird Flu Scare, Precautionary Measures In Place

Lucknow: Amid the Bird flu scare, states across the country are on high alert. Uttar Pradesh's Animal Husbandry Department has undertaken all precautionary measures at poultry farms and zoos to protect them from the clutches of avian influenza. Regular cleanliness and sanitization is ensured at the Lucknow's Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden. The zoo authorities have also regulated the food given to them. Quantity of vitamins, minerals and immunity boosters has been increased in the diet. So far, no deaths have been reported in Lucknow due to avian influenza. —ANI