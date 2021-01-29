UP: Mob sets police outpost on fire after woman dies in accident

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): An irate mob set ablaze a police post and three dumpers on fire in the Bidhnoo area here, following the death of a woman in a road accident.

The incident took place on Thursday night.

Superintendent of Police (rural), Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, said the woman identified as Maya Devi, 45, was run over by a dumper near the Pipargawan village.

"The woman was returning home from her relatives' place in the Koyla Nagar area, when a dumper involved in transporting material at the dedicated freight corridor site, hit her from rear and she died on the spot. As soon as the news of her death spread in the area, an angry mob set three dumpers afire, besides also vandalising the Koria police out-post and later setting it afire too," the SP said.

A heavy deployment of police force was made to control the situation and chase away the rampaging mob.

The SP said that those involved in vandalism will be identified and brought to book.

The woman's body has been sent for the post-mortem and the situation is now under control.

According to sources, the situation went out of control due to the delay in the arrival of police force at the mishap site from nearby Koria police out-post.

—IANS