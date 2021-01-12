UP: Man's Body Removed From Pyre After Wife Alleges Murder

Moradabad: The body of a man was removed from his funeral pyre by the police team in Bilari area here in Uttar Pradesh and sent for post mortem after the deceased's wife alleged that her husband was murdered by his brothers over a property dispute.

According to sub-inspector Gajendra Singh, the Dial 112 received a call in which the caller said that a murder victim was being cremated without informing police. The police rushed to the cremation ground in the wee hours of Monday and took down the body from the pyre. The body was later sent for autopsy.

The deceased was identified as Munesh, a resident of Bilari.

Munesh's wife Poonam, meanwhile, accused her brothers-in-law, Saurabh and Sushil, of killing her husband over a property dispute.

Talking to reporters, she alleged that her husband was repeatedly assaulted by his family members over property. She also accused the police of inaction and said after her husband was assaulted recently, they had lodged a complaint with police, but no action was taken. Bilari police station SHO Madan Mohan said, "The actual cause of the death will be ascertained by the post-mortem report, which is currently awaited. Based on the report, an FIR will be registered." —IANS