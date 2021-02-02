UP Man Kills Wife With Tap Head

Baghpat: A man, who allegedly beat his wife to death with the head of a tap, has been arrested.

The incident was reported from the Wazidpur village in Baghpat district. The victim, identified as Neelam, was bludgeoned to death using the handle of a tap by her husband Dheeraj. Neelam had married Dheeraj five years ago. According to reports, the couple was involved in an argument over some domestic issue on Monday when Dheeraj allegedly removed a tap and used it to beat his wife. The victim died on the spot.

Hearing screams, the neighbours and other locals reached the couple's house and caught hold of the accused husband. He was later handed over to the police. Circle Officer (CO) Alok Singh said the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigations are underway. —IANS