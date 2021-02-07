UP legislators to undergo Covid test before Budget Session

Lucknow: All legislators in Uttar Pradesh will be allowed entry into both Houses of the state legislature in the upcoming Budget Session, only after showing their corona negative report. The Budget Session of the state Assembly begins on February 18.

The Secretariat of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha has issued a circular making it mandatory for all MLAs and MLCs to undergo a corona test before the beginning of the Budget Session.

All district magistrates and chief medical officers (CMOs) have been issued directions to make arrangements for the corona tests for legislators in their respective districts.

"Legislators, who are in their constituencies, can contact the CMO between February 14 and 17 to get their tests done at the district hospitals and government recognised testing labs free of cost," said a senior secretariat officer.



The government is not taking any chances when the session begins. A single positive or asymptomatic case may wreak havoc and panic when all the ministers and members deliberate during the Budget Session, he added.

For the convenience of the members of both Houses, the Assembly Secretariat has also made available the facility of taking swab samples from the residences of legislators residing in Lucknow, between February 14 and 17.

All legislators will have to get the corona test done by February 17 and carry the report with them when the budget session begins from February 18 with the address of the Governor Anandiben Patel to the joint session of both Houses.

"Those who fail to get the test done will not be allowed entry into the House," said the officer.

The state government has also made special arrangements, in case, any legislator tests positive. Beds have been reserved at the SGPGI and KGMU for corona positive members. They will also have the choice to get themselves home quarantined under the supervision of doctors and specialists.

Though the number of coronavirus cases has come down drastically in the state, the state government continues to exercise extreme precaution in adhering to safety protocols.

—IANS