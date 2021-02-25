UP Legislative Council Passes Bill On Religious Conversion

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Thursday passed a bill aimed at curbing religious conversions by fraudulent or any other undue means, including through marriage.

The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2021, was passed in the Legislative Council by voice vote a day after it got the nod in the state Assembly.

It seeks to replace the ordinance promulgated in November last year that provides for imprisonment up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 for violators. —PTI