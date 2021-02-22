UP govt to present first paperless Budget in Assembly today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh will present the first paperless Budget 2021 in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.



Uttar Pradesh will be the first state in the country to table a paperless budget.

Thie year's budget is the fifth budget of the Adityanath government in the state. State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna is slated to present the budget at 11 am today.

All members of the State Legislature have been provided iPads to view the budget highlights which will also be available on two big screens put up in the House.

The Budget Session was commenced on February 18 with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel to a joint sitting of both houses. The session will continue till March 10.

Last week, an all-party meeting was called by Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit ahead of the budget presentation. He sought cooperation from the opposition parties for the smooth functioning of the budget session.

He had informed that the budget will be paperless and the finance minister will read out the Budget paper from a tablet.

On February 16, COVID-19 tests of all MLAs and MLCs were conducted in view of the pandemic. (ANI)