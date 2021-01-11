UP govt to mark centenary of Chaura-Chauri incident

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh will organise a series of events to mark the centenary year of the historic Chaura-Chauri incident.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the Chauri-Chaura centenary celebrations will be organised for one year in all districts, beginning February 4.

Apart from this, the CM has asked officials to prepare an action plan to mark 75 years of Independence, beginning August 15, 2021.

The Chauri-Chaura incident took place on February 4, 1922 at Chauri-Chaura in the Gorakhpur district of the then United Provinces (modern Uttar Pradesh) in British India, when a large group of protesters participating in the non-cooperation movement, clashed with police who opened fire.

In retaliation, the demonstrators attacked and set fire to a police station, killing all of its occupants. The incident led to the deaths of three civilians and 22 policemen.

Mahatma Gandhi, who was strictly against violence, halted the non-cooperation movement on the national level on February 12, 1922, as a result of this incident.

The CM has said that the Chauri-Chaura incident gave a new direction to the freedom movement.

"The young generation, including the general public, should have factual information regarding this incident. For organising the Chauri-Chaura centenary celebrations, a state level organising committee headed by the governor and a state-level executive committee headed by the chief minister should also be set up," he stated.

The CM further instructed that a salute to the martyrs along with the police band, will be given at all the martyr memorial sites in all the districts.

The state government will request the Centre to issue a special postal stamp to mark the occasion and the railway department will be requested to make a pathway at Chauri-Chaura railway station.

The state government will also ensure beautification of all martyr memorial sites in the state.

Freedom fighters and their family members will also be honoured and the literature related to the incidents of freedom movement and martyrs, including Chauri-Chaura, should be collected and brought out in digital form.

The Yogi government will also organise light and sound shows to mark the occasion.

