UP Govt 'Misleading' People On Unemployment Numbers: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of presenting wrong figures to mislead people on the issue of employment.

"There is unemployment and the youth are facing immense problems but the chief minister is presenting wrong figures to mislead the people," he said in a statement.

The former chief minister said all the schemes like MNREGS, Matikala along with others which the government was claiming to be creating job opportunities were in "deep trouble".

He claimed those associated with these schemes were facing problems in meeting their daily needs.

"The government''s own vocational career service portal shows there has been a fall of 60 per cent in jobs in October 2020 as compared to September," Akhilesh said.

He alleged that during the rule of the BJP government in the state new jobs have not been created, and the existing factories closed down and employees were retrenched during the lockdown.

"People are running around for jobs. The crowds of labourers seen every day in the mornings seeking jobs expose the reality of government claims," he said, further claiming that the BJP government was harming the interests of all sections of society. The BJP will have to pay for the allegedly rising unemployment in the 2022 assembly elections, Akhilesh added. —PTI