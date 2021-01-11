UP: Girl ends life after mother scolds her for not studying

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): A Class 12 student allegedly shot herself with an unlicensed revolver after she was scolded by her mother for not studying.

The girl was rushed to a private hospital where she succumbed during the treatment.

The incident took place in the Bajpur Maan village under Mundha Pandey police station limits in Moradabad late on Saturday evening.

The 17-year-old girl was on the terrace when her mother reportedly scolded her. The girl rushed to her room and shot herself with the revolver.

The deceased's father, Prem Pal, informed police that he was out for work when the incident took place and was informed about it on the phone.

The Moradabad police said that the body has been sent for a post mortem and the illegal revolver that was used by the girl has been recovered.

Inspector (crime) S.V. Singh told reporters, "The girl shot herself as she was upset with her mother who scolded her. The family said that she was not under any mental stress and had no existing medical conditions. A probe has been ordered."

