UP Gangster Wanted In Two Murder Cases Held In Delhi

New Delhi: A gangster, active in eastern UP and wanted in two separate heinous murder cases of Varanasi and Lucknow, was apprehended in the Shahbad Dairy area and a pistol and a live cartridge seized from him, police said on Tuesday.

Girdhari alias Kanhaiya Vishwakarma was arrested on Monday after a secret input was received by Delhi Police that he would be coming near the Shahbad Dairy.

On interrogation, he revealed that he is a sharp shooter in the Dhruv Kumar Singh alias Kuntu Singh gang of eastern UP. He also disclosed that in 2019, he was involved in the murder of Ritesh Singh, a bus contractor in Varanasi and a close associate of a rival of the Kuntu gang. He had been declared a proclaimed offender in the case while a reward of one lakh was declared on him by the UP Police in the case.

Girdhari is involved in 22 cases of murder, attempt to murder, and under the Arms Act and the Gangster Act in UP. He was trying to hide in Delhi after a recent murder in UP.

"On January 6, he, along with his associates and two other persons sent by Kuntu Singh, murdered Ajit Singh, a resident of UP's Mau and a close associate of Ritesh Singh. Ajit Singh was also a witness in Sarvesh Singh murder case. After committing murder of Ajit Singh, he absconded. Now, he got arrested in a case under the Arms Act," DCP, Outer North, Ghanshyam Bansal, said. —IANS