New Delhi (The Hawk): UP: From Ulta Pradesh To Utkrisht Pradesh…That's UP under Yogi Adityanath --- all set to become Mahant Adityanath alike his late predecessor + Hindu Maha Sabha/BJP Lok Sabha MP Mahant Avaidyanath, Chief of world famed Baba Gorakhnath Temple. Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister of UP, according to top sagacious opinions in UP, is administering every bit of UP equally with no partisanism toward any specific place unlike ever before when always specific area favourite of a CM received special attentioin/s of Rajya Sarkar Karmachari and become focul point of all level, all round development of all sorts and rest of the areas in the state flagrantly financially ignored. Result : The UP state always looked slovenly, deprived, penury-stricken, parsimonious. Its not so at all now, thanks to Adityanath, as every in UP is equal to any other area including home-areas of Adityanath in Gorakhpur.

Yes (in)famed law and order yet needs to be tightened in all fronts, due to which the chasm between all level developments in the state and its decent look/s remains still to be complete. This needs to be mentioned here that Adityanath's 100% tightening of screws, nuts, bolts in the law and order already has started yielding +ve results as all types of crime's rates have drastically come down in UP, of course against the wishes of innumerable ppoliticians etc of all hues. It to be 100% crime free will still take time howsoever tight on it Adityanath's noose be, inherently incorrigible being the crime-indulgence are. But they are in check alright, sheer thanks to Adityanath and his coup de grace desperados. How has he done it when all CM-predecessors before him abysmally failed to tackle UP? Despite their best of intentions, so to say!

Well, thanks to Yogi Adityanath's visionery zeal to make all round Utkrisht Pradesh out of Ulta Pradesh synonyous with UP when he became CM of UP, fraught with utter lawlessness, bloody sins, gang wars, forced usurptions, rampant corruption,misappropriations, no law and order, flouting of rules, violation of regulations, broad daylight rape of women of all hues, ages, caste wars, child marriages, inter-community violence etc.

After Adityanath as UP CM took grip of the state's administration, in no time, he in all earnestness revolved his (not magic) ward off "changed UP, new UP, peaceful UP, relentlessly progressing UP" enssuring global matching development in all sectors of UP, thus pressure on UP-society created, automatically anti-society elements pressed against the wall, forced to retreat into their lair lest they be lynched by the people, already flustered with them as they are seen as main cause of non-developments in the state due to repertoire of reasons reaching up to their respective political God Fathers or even God Mothers according to them full protection from the guardians of law.

Adityanath has ended all that…He has adopted 100% foolproof novekl method --- partly it was their earlier also but obviously ineffective due to above mentioned reasons --- that of decentralising the state's administration, according full autonomy to them, holding them individually responsible for any untoward incident occur in their area/s. …As time passed, the Adityanath-move delivered +ve results : Entire crime rate has come down in UP. Yes, scattered incidents of crime are still there but they are negligible compared to the whole newspaper of a day full of onlky crime stories. Now the same newspapers print works of state Government , their future plans as if UP is crime-free which indeed it is.