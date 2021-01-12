UP Doctor Detained For Treating Injured Criminals

Lucknow: The Lucknow police have detained a doctor from Sultanpur in connection with the murder of history-sheeter Ajit Singh.

One of the accused Rehan, who was arrested on Sunday, had revealed the names of Dr. A.K. Singh and another one Vishal Singh of Sultanpur. The police also traced WhatsApp chats between Vishal and an eastern Uttar Pradesh don-turned-politician.

The shooters were injured on the night of January 6 when they sprayed bullets on another history-sheeter Ajit Singh, in the Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow.

They were first taken to a flat by Rehan and Vishal Singh and a private doctor was called in to treat them.

"On January 7 morning, the duo was taken to the private facility of Dr. A.K. Singh in the red-coloured SUV by Vishal," said a senior police official. The official said that Vishal stayed in a flat in Gomti Nagar extension, registered in the name of the eastern Uttar Pradesh don-turned-politician.

As per the plan, Vishal was to take the shooters out of Uttar Pradesh. However, the plan got upset after the alleged shooters, Girdhari Sharma and Pradeep Singh Kabutra got injured, the police said.

The injured shooters were admitted under fake names to conceal their identities till the treatment on January 10, police said. Later, they were taken in a maroon-coloured car and dropped in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. "We have checked the entire conversation and also seized Vishal's mobile phone," the police officer said.

The police are now questioning the doctor about his links with the shooters and the eastern Uttar Pradesh don.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Girdhari Sharma, the main shooter in the Ajit Singh murder case, was arrested from Delhi on Monday night from the Shahbad Dairy area by the Delhi police. —INAS