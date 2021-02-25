UP courts to resume normal functioning from March 1

Prayagraj (UP): The Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench and all Uttar Pradesh courts will function in a routine manner from March 1 with all judges and their supporting staff like private secretaries, bench secretaries and peons attending in full strength.

Registrar (protocol) Ashish Kumar Srivastava said all the modalities and arrangements have been approved by Chief Justice Govind Mathur in this regard.

Though the restrictions have been removed, but certain precautions will still be maintained during court proceedings to check Covid spread.

As per the notification, the chambers of advocates in high court premises will also open from March 1.

The canteens of advocates and employees in the high court premises will also function in a routine manner.

"The judges and lawyers will wear robes and coats as prescribed in routine manner," the notification read.

However, the advocates appearing in court, will wear masks and adhere to all conditions prescribed for social and physical distancing.

"Not more than six advocates will be permitted to remain in the court room at any given time. The advocates shall leave the court room immediately after hearing of their cases," the notification added.

The advocates will file their cases in e-mode or in physical form as per arrangement prior to the lockdown. "There shall be no requirement of urgency applications for listing of listed matters," it said.

The photo-affidavit centre will also start functioning in a routine manner from March.

Any person desirous of joining court proceedings through video-conferencing, will have to send an e-mail mentioning mobile number, case details and e-mail ID with a request for being provided a link to join court proceedings virtually.

Earlier, various restrictions had been imposed on courts' functioning in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.—IANS