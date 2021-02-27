Top
UP Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Daughter

 The Hawk |  27 Feb 2021 4:31 PM GMT

UP Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Raping Minor Daughter
Chitrakoot: A POCSO court in this Uttar Pradesh district sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Friday for raping his minor daughter.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (POCSO) Pradeep Kumar Mishra awarded life sentence to the man for raping his minor daughter on February 3, 2018.

An FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint from the victim''s mother at the Karvi police station.

The woman had alleged that her husband used to beat and molest their daughter, but during the course of the hearing, the girl told the court that she was also raped by him, prosecution officer Siddharth Anand said. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1.05 lakh on the convict and ordered that half the amount would be given to the victim and her mother. —PTI

Updated : 27 Feb 2021 4:31 PM GMT
