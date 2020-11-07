UP: Court sentences man to death for triple murder

Banda: A local court has sentenced a man to death for killing his brother, sister-in-law and their two children two and a half years ago.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Amit Yadav.

In the murder of dairy trader Mahadev Yadav (40), his wife Chunni (35) and their two sons --- Pavan (10) and Rajkumar (8) -- on January 31, 2018, by his brother (in relation) Amit alias Golu Yadav, the Additional District and Sessions Court on Friday sentenced Amit Yadav to death and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him," additional district government counsel Ashutosh Mishra said on Saturday.

The court acquitted Amit's mother Deva and maternal uncle Devideen due to lack of evidence, he said.

Mishra said on the day of the incident, Mahadev Yadav, his wife and their two sons and daughter Naincy were asleep when at around 5 am, Amit Yadav barged into the house and killed the couple and their two sons using an axe. Naincy hid herself and she escaped unhurt. Later, she became the eyewitness to the incident.

Mishra said a total of six witnesses were produced before the court.

He said Amit suspected that Mahadev had an extra-marital affair with a woman of his family and a few days before the murder, he had an argument with his brother over this.

—PTI