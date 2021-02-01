UP Cop Shoots Woman Colleague, Then Tries To Kill Himself

Amroha: A constable fired at his woman colleague and later shot himself too after a brief argument in Amroha district, said police.

Both have been admitted to a Moradabad hospital in critical condition.

According to reports, Manoj Kumar, 26, barged into the residence of constable Megha Chaudhary, 25, and shot at her on Sunday evening. He later shot at himself too. The reason is yet to be known.

Amroha Superintendent of Police, Suniti, said that both of them were from the 2018 batch and were friendly with each other.

The woman constable lived in a rented house at Avantika Nagar colony in Amroha. The police said that they were waiting for the health condition of the two to stabilise before they question them about the incident. —IANS