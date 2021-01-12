UP Congress Launches 'Naukri Samvad' Campaign On Priyanka's Birthday

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress launched the 'Naukri Samvad' campaign on Tuesday on the occasion of the birthday of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The campaign will be spearheaded by the Youth Congress and is designed to start a dialogue with the youth on the issue of unemployment.

The campaign has been launched from Lucknow.

UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, MLC Deepak Singh and senior party leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui were present on the occasion. —IANS