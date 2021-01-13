UP Cong Leader's Abusive Video Kicks Up Controversy

Lucknow: UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu has stayed the appointment of Kunwar Tauqeer Ali as district president of Bulandshahr after a video in which Ali can be seen using highly objectionable and derogatory language against Congress president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi went viral on the social media.

The undated video is doing the rounds on various WhatsApp groups of the Congress, causing a furore in the party.

Tauqeer Ali, who was appointed to his post on January 8, is heard using highly abusive and filthy language against the party high command.

Party leaders now want action against those who appointed Ali to the post. "Staying the appointment is no action. The state leadership should immediately expel Ali and lodge an FIR against him. This kind of behaviour is unprecedented and should be dealt with very firmly," said a former UPCC president.

A group of young Congress leaders, who were expelled from the party last year, said, "We were expelled for no apparent reason but people like Tauqeer Ali are being patronised by our state leaders. Why has action not been taken against him as yet. He should have been expelled and arrested for the kind of language he is heard using in the video." —IANS