UP CM Oversees Dry Run For Covid-19 Vaccine Drive In Lucknow

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanth on Monday inspected the dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine inoculation at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee hospital in the city, the state government said in a statement here.

Later, at a video conference ahead of the January 16 vaccination drive, Adityanath spoke to district magistrates of Meerut, Siddharthnagar, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Lucknow and the chief medical officers.

He sought information about cold chain, storage, transportation, training of personnel and establishment of vaccination booths. The dry run is functioning at 1,500 places in the state. —PTI