UP CM Extends 'Ashtami' And 'Navami' Greetings

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami in Sharadiya Navratris. He said the festival was known for celebrating women power and respect for girls.

The Chief Minister said goddess 'Adi Shakti' had several infinite forms and primarily existed in nine forms as goddess Navdurga, showering her compassion on the whole universe. On the occasion of Navratri, these nine forms of the Goddess are worshiped with full devotion, he said.

The worship of Maa Durga during Navratris is a symbol of Sanatan Dharma's tradition of respect for woman, the CM added.

Devotees all over the country perform 'Kanya Pujan' on Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami.

He also appealed to the people to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols and social distancing norms during celebrations on the occasion.

"Goddess Mahagauri (eighth avatar of goddess Durga), the goddess of grandeur, pomp, peace and prosperity, blesses all her devotees with Ashta Siddhis (eight yogic accomplishments) and nine treasures according to the Hindu scriptures. May everyone be blessed in the new year with the blessings of the mother goddess. Hail goddess Mahagauri!" he added. —IANS