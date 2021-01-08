UP ATS Arrests Two ISI Moles

Lucknow: The Anti-Terror Squad of Uttar Pradesh police has arrested two persons, an ex-serviceman and a Godhra-based woman, for allegedly spying for Pakistan and sharing the Army's sensitive information with the intelligence agency of the neighbouring country. The ATS made the arrest acting on a tip-off that an ex-serviceman, identified as Saurabh Sharma of Bahuni village under Bahadurgarh police station in Hapur district, was passing on Army's secret information to Pakistan Inter-Service Intelligence, an ATS release said on Friday. A case in this connection has been lodged against the duo, the release added. Following his arrest, Sharma was interrogated at the ATS headquarters here and he admitted that he had been passing on information for money to a Pakistani woman from time to time, the release said, adding he used to get money in his account for it. On Sharma''s information, an ATS team also arrested the woman, identified as Anas Gitauli, a resident of Panchmahal of Godhra in Gujarat. Anas, whose elder brother Imran Gitauli was arrested last year on September 14 for allegedly working for Pakistan's ISI, also used to send money to Sharma, the release said. The police will produce Saurabh Sharma in the court to secure his police custody and the second accused would be brought here from Godhra on transit remand, the ATS added. —PTI