UP: 6 Held, Over 1,000 Kg Cannabis Recovered In 3 Separate Incidents

Fatehpur/Lucknow: Six men were arrested and over 1,000 kilograms of cannabis recovered from their possession in three separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

In a statement, the UP Special Task Force said two men were arrested in Jhansi and 708 kg of the contraband worth Rs 1.70 crore was recovered from them. The accused have been identified as Pushpendra Singh and Anil Pratap, both residents of Etah district of the state.

A case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act at Navabad police station in Jhansi, police said. In a separate incident, the STF along with local police in Fatehpur district arrested two men and recovered nearly 290 kg dry ''ganja'' from their possession.

SHO Khaga Rakesh Kumar Singh said the STF and the local police intercepted a truck which was going to Haryana from Andhra Pradesh.

During the search, 290 kg of dry ''ganja'' was found concealed beneath the driver''s seat. "The cost of the contraband is around Rs 70 lakh, police said.

The driver of the truck Sachin Sharma and Honey alias Jatin, both residents of Rohtak district of Haryana, have been arrested, police said, adding that they been booked under the NDPS Act.

In another incident, two men -- Satiram Yadav and Tej Bahadur Yadav -- were arrested in Sonbhadra and 294 kg of ''ganja'' worth Rs 70 lakh was recovered from them, the STF said.

A case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act at Obra police station in Sonbhadra, it said in its statement. PTI