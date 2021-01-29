Top
 The Hawk |  29 Jan 2021 10:07 AM GMT

UP: 40-year-old man, his young son killed in road accident
Hathras (UP): A man and his minor son were killed while two other members of the family were seriously injured when a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus hit their motorcycle on a highway here, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday when the bus hit the motorcycle in Chandpa Kotwali area of the district killing Munim (40) and his son Saif (5) on the spot.

Munim''s wife Shabana and another son Armaan were critically injured and admitted to the district hospital, police said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, police added. —PTI

